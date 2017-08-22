Worrying form continues for Bethesda after Pontblyddyn defeat

BETHESDA’s worrying run of North Wales Cricket League Division One results continued with a narrow 32-run home loss to Pontblyddyn.

The visitors managed to make 189-6 from their 50 overs in difficult conditions, with opener Ben Mason top scoring with a superb 71.

Other knocks of note came from skipper Chris Myles (46*) and Edward Jones (25), while Michael Jennings was the pick of the Pesda bowlers with two wickets for the loss of 18 runs.

The home side were left rueing a number of disappointing performances from the top order in the loss, and despite promising scores from Michael Jennings (31) and wicketkeeper Jonathan Williams (34) they finished on 156 all out to suffer their ninth reverse in 18 league contests.

Rhys Williams produced a blistering ten over spell to finish with figures of 4-23, with Jones also helping himself to three scalps at the expense of 28 runs.

The result leaves Nick Parry’s side 16 points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to Mold on Saturday.