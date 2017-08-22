Holyhead Women's Rugby side joins new development league

HOLYHEAD women’s rugby has received a boost after the club joined a new development league.

The Anglesey outfit are one of three new North Wales sides to sign up for the development division , which has been set-up to provide playing opportunities for women in the region with teams agreeing to lend players or amend team numbers or match format to ensure games go ahead and rugby thrives in the region.

Four of the teams came together at Cobra RFC to launch the initiative, playing a number of short games ahead of Wales’ second WRWC game against Canada.

Dave Roberts, Women and Girls Game Changer for North Wales said: “Spectators were treated to a feast of rugby on Sunday to help launch the new ‘Game On’ competition structure which will promote an amicable ethos of giving women the opportunity to play rugby at an appropriate level in a friendly and nurturing environment.

“We were thrilled with the turn out and the standard. Along with the games themselves it was a great opportunity for the players, coaches and managers to become acquainted and start discussing the season ahead. We are all excited for the new season and at the prospect of collectively growing the women and girls’ game in north Wales.”

A number of women’s clubs across Wales are running Try our Game sessions for new or lapsed players during the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Anyone wishing to find their nearest club should email playrugby@wru.wales for more information.