Holyhead Hotspur claim derby day bragging rights with Caernarfon Town win

HOLYHEAD Hotspur laid down a title marker with an eye-catching 2-1 victory at Huws Gray Alliance rivals Caernarfon Town.

Campbell Harrison’s side took full advantage of Danny Brookwell’s sending off to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign, and they go in search of a third win in succession when they host newly promoted Llandudno Junction on Wednesday night.

The Canaries will be hoping to put this disappointment behind them on the same night when they face a difficult looking trip to Porthmadog, before hosting Denbigh Town on Saturday.

Town got off to a flying start and Jamie Breese forced an excellent save from Paul Pritchard with less than a minute on the clock, and the striker went close again four minutes later when he fired wide from a Nathan Craig cross.

Gareth Thomas was the next to go close for the hosts when his effort was blocked by Rees Brown, but the game’s turning point arrived on 16 minutes when Kenleigh Owen was felled in the box by Brookwell, who was dismissed as a result of the challenge.

Owen dusted himself off to convert from the spot, and they doubled their advantage on 31 minutes when talisman Mel McGinness fired home past a helpless Alex Ramsay from 12 yards.

This provoked a strong response from the Cofis, who were unfortunate not to reduce the arrears before the break when Darren Thomas, Nathan Craig and Evans all failing to find a way past the impressive Pritchard.

Iwan Williams’ side finally got themselves back into the contest after the break when they were awarded a penalty of their own after Breese was bundled over in the box, and Craig sent Pritchard the wrong way to half the deficit.

Despite their best efforts the home side were unable to a way past the resolute Spurs defence for the remainder of the contest, with Breese guilty of missing the best opportunity of the half late on to give the visitors a notable triumph.