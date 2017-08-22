Gwynedd League: Lock treble gives Beaumaris Town opening day win

BEAUMARIS Town got their Gwynedd League campaign off to a flyer with a resounding 5-0 win over Llanllyfni.

The home side opened the scoring on 35 minutes through Shaun Lock, before the same player doubled their advantage after the break with a well-taken effort on 55.

Robbie Jones sealed the points on the hour mark after a period of pressure, and Mathew Roberts rounded off a fine team move after 81 in a rampant spell for the hosts.

There was still time for the impressive Lock to fire in his third of the afternoon on 84 minutes to complete the rout.

Bontnewydd also produced a winning opening day performance with a 3-1 success over Talysarn Celts thanks to goals from Rhys Roberts (2) and Gareth Edwards, while Nefyn United stars Steve Jones, Ifan Jones and Danny Roberts giving them a 3-1 victory at Bro Goronwy.