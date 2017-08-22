Bangor City boss Nicholson urges side to learn from Cardiff Met defeat

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson has urged his side to learn from their disappointing 3-1 reverse at JD Welsh Premier League rivals Cardiff Met.

The Citizens were unable to replicate the performance that saw them secure a convincing victory of reigning champions the New Saints, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Friday when the title hopefuls host newly promoted Prestatyn Town in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras (7.30pm).

He said: “It’s disappointing because when you get a result like we had last week against TNS you want to back it up with another.

“I said that before the game, it’s what we said to the lads, but it is one thing saying it and it’s another thing doing it. We weren’t good enough, full stop.

“We need to learn from our performance today and the result quickly. We need to move forwards, and obviously look ahead to the game against Prestatyn on Friday.

“Conditions were a factor but, as always, conditions are the same for both teams. They handled the conditions and played the conditions very well in the first half, so all credit to Cardiff Met.”

A brace from Adam Roscrow either side of half-time did the majority of the damage, with Elliot Evans opening the scoring for the Students and Gary Taylor-Fletcher notching City’s consolation on the day.

Attention now turns to Friday’s clash with the Seasiders, who got off the mark at the second time of asking with a 1-0 triumph over Barry Town United last weekend.

“Like we‘ve said from the beginning, we’ll take it one game at a time. We started ever so well last week but we said it’s only a start,” added Nicholson.

“We tried to back it up today. We didn’t. We need to learn from our performance. Our aim should be to try to play as well as we did at home in our last match on Friday. If we do that then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of getting the three points.”