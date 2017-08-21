Perfect Weather Conditions provided for 2017 Tour de Môn

Glorious sunshine greeted nearly 1,300 cyclists as they descended on Anglesey to take part in the 2017 Tour de Môn event.

On Sunday, cyclists gathered at the start line in Holyhead as spectators cheered them out onto their 107 mile, 77 mile and 46 mile tours of the island.

Each of the three routes - the Mawr, Canol and Bach - saw riders experience some of the most picturesque country and coastal roads in the UK.

Always Aim High’s marshals and feed stations were on hand the whole time as riders passed through the likes of Trearddur Bay, Beaumaris, Moelfre and Menai Bridge.

Returning for 2017 was the hugely popular ‘Flying Mile’ section at RAF Mona Airfield. Riders across all three distances had the opportunity to challenge themselves on the one mile, timed section along the closed airstrip before continuing on their cycle.

A spokesperson for Always Aim High, organisers of the Tour de Môn said: “It’s been brilliant to see such a diverse group of cyclists tackling these three stunning routes at the Tour de Môn.

“With ideal cycling weather an electric atmosphere at the event village and overwhelming support from the local community on the course, the Tour de Môn has once again proven to be a jewel in the crown of Welsh cycle sportives.

“We’d like to thanks all the marshals and volunteers along the way for sparing their time, RAF Valley for the use of Mona Airfield, and for giving their time to help out, the sportive partners and Anglesey County Council for making the event possible.”

Entries for the 2018 Tour de Môn will open soon, for more information on this ‘must do’ cycle sportive and the rest of the 2017/18 events, visit alwaysaimhighevents.com