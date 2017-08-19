Disappointing Bangor slump to defeat on matchday two

Bangor City failed to keep their momentum going on matchday two of the Welsh Premier League, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Cardiff Met Uni.

Following the Citizens’ impressive 5-2 win over Welsh champions TNS last Friday, many had expected them to keep the run going.

However, much like in previous seasons for the club, consistency proved to be missing as the match at Cyn Coed Campus turned out to be a much harder task.

The home side started off very brightly and took the lead just 20 minutes into the match as talented striker Eliot Evans found the back of the net.

Just ten minutes later, the Archers doubled their lead through last season’s top scorer Adam Roscrow, who was lively throughout the game.

The 21-year-old winger put the game to bed on 66 minutes when he fired in another shot past City goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

A consolation goal came for Bangor with 14 minutes to go as Gary Taylor-Fletcher forced the ball into the goal. From there on out, the Citizens continued to attack Met’s goal, but it was all too little too late.

Cardiff Met’s Joel Edwards was sent off for a clumsy foul on Danny Holmes but they managed to hang on fo the final few minutes of the match to see out the win.

The performance was a far cry away from Bangor’s fantastic all round result against The New Saints last Friday and they struggled to threaten Cardiff Met until late on in the game.

They’ll now be looking to turn their fortunes around when they take on Welsh Premier League newcomers Prestatyn Town at Nantporth next Friday.