Caernarfon Town show fighting spirit in opening day triumph

CAERNARFON Town proved their battling qualities as they go in search of an elusive promotion to the JD Welsh Premier League.

The Canaries are one of the favourites to claim the Huws Gray Alliance this term, and they made a good start to their quest for glory in their 2-1 win at Penrhyncoch.

In what has notoriously become a difficult place to go and get a result, Iwan Williams’ side ground out a result and showed a fighting spirit that has become synonymous with the club since he took over at the helm.

The young boss commands a tremendous amount of respect from his players, and although he demands a great deal it is without a doubt within the capabilities of this talented squad.

In Alex Ramsay they boast one of the most gifted shot stoppers anywhere outside the WPL, and the summer signing of Holyhead Hotspur skipper Rhys Roberts already looks to be an astute piece of business from the club.

The tempo of each game will be dictated by the likes of Jay Gibbs and Gareth Evans, who are consistent and hard-working enough to become a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

They also provide a significant threat from wide areas in the form of full-back Joe Williams, while gifted forward Danny Brookwell has come on leaps and bounds under the stewardship of the Cofis manager.

It did not take long for the dangerous duo of Darren Thomas and top scorer Jamie Breese to make their mark on the new campaign, with the former turning in another mesmerising display that has already given him the tag of “Cofi Messi” from the Town faithful.

The promotion hopefuls had to grind it out at times, which is to be expected in a league that will take no prisoners if you are not at your best every week, and Williams can take plenty of encouragement into this weekend’s pivotal clash with Spurs at The Oval.

Campbell Harrison’s side have made some eye-catching signings over the summer in the form of John Littlemore and Alex Boss, and they opened their second-tier season with a narrow 1-0 success over Ruthin Town, thanks in no small part to the performance of former Town keeper Paul Pritchard.

This game represents a solid chance for the Canaries to lay down a marker for the rest of the season, and if they show the same spirit that they did in their opening day triumph then a successful season will no doubt be in store.