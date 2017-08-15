Lock Stock Welsh Alliance midweek one predictions

THE action comes thick and fast in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance, with a number of Division One clubs in midweek action.

Sports reporter Dean Jones goes through each fixture and give his predictions in what should be some action-packed contests:

Llanrwst Utd vs Llandyrnog Utd:

Ryan Harden’s fancied Llandyrnog side finally get their season underway tonight (Tuesday), and they will be looking to make up for lost time with three points on their travels against the Rwsters.

The home side started their season with an impressive victory at Barmouth and Dyffryn United on Saturday, and they will need to improve even further if they are take maximum points from their first home fixture.

Keeping striker Mark Roberts quiet will be key, but that is easier said than done and I expect the visitors to narrowly come out on top.

Prediction: Llanrwst United 1-2 Llandrynog United.

Mynydd Llandegai vs Llanberis:

After being thumped 8-0 by Conwy Borough on the opening day, a deflated Llanberis will not have much time to lick their wounds as they travel to Mynydd Llandegai, which might end up being a good thing as a result like that is not something you want to dwell upon for too long.

How they respond to their pummelling will determine which way this contest goes, with Mynydd raring to go following their weekend postponement.

Prediction: Mynydd Llandegai 2-1 Llanberis.

Penrhyndeudraeth vs Pwllheli:

There was no disgrace in Pen losing at championship favourites Llangefni Town last weekend, but they will be keen to ensure the same fate does not befall them when they take on a Pwllheli side that opened their campaign with a clean sheet and a 2-0 victory.

They proved against St Asaph City that they are a force to be reckoned with on any given day, and they are sure to give the home side a great deal of problems throughout what should be a hotly contested game.

Prediction: Penrhyndeudraeth 1-1 Pwllheli.

St Asaph City vs Greenfield:

The Saints will be looking to get their home fixtures off to a flyer, while also putting the weekend’s disappointment at Pwll behind them.

They face stern competition in the form of Greenfield, who came within ten minutes of gaining victory over Llanrug United on Saturday.

A performance of similar quality would make it a long evening for the hosts, and it will be interesting to see how they cope with the slick movement and counter-attacking prowess of the visitors.

Prediction: St Asaph City 1-3 Greenfield.

Trearddur Bay vs Llangefni Town:

After a 4-1 home hammering at the hands of Llandudno Albion, the last thing Bay wanted to see was the visit of Llangefni, who came through a difficult looking opening contest against Penrhyndeudraeth with minimal fuss.

This could be another long evening at the office for the home side, who have made wholesale changes over the summer which will take time to gel.

Prediction: Trearddur Bay 0-3 Llangefni Town.

Barmouth and Dyffryn Utd vs Nantlle Vale:

All eyes will be on Vale as they get their season going, and much is expected of the squad after making a number of high-profile signings over the summer.

United are coming into the game on the back of a home defeat and it could be a case of two-in-a-row if the strength of the away side’s line-up is as everyone expects it to be.

Prediction: Barmouth and Dyffryn United 0-2 Nantlle Vale.

Week one score: 3/3.