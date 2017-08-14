Menai Bridge stay in title hunt with convincing Chirk triumph

MENAI Bridge remain in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title hunt thanks to a convincing 110-run win at Chirk.

Dion Holden’s side ended a run of disappointing results with a polished display on both sides of the ball, and they will look to claw the 20-point gap between themselves and Bangor this Saturday when in-form Denbigh are the visitors.

Despite the eventual result the visitors got off to a poor start at the crease with Zach Ringrose (6) and wicketkeeper Jack Gower (6) both ousted by Nick Flack early on, while skipper Holden continued his concerning run of disappointing scores with a tame nine.

Robbie Jones was next to fall cheaply when he was caught off a Luke Gardner delivery for three, but Gethin Roberts turned the game on its head with a sensational display to put Bridge in the ascendancy.

The middle order batsman proved an extremely resolute presence and finished the day unbeaten on 102, and other double-figure scores from Sion Riley (34), Gerallt Roberts (20) and Andy Skeoch (17) ensured the away side set a target of 225-8 from 48 overs.

The relegation candidates were no match for the balanced bowling attack of the second placed side, who mustered just 115 all out in reply with Flack top scoring with 29.

Gerallt and Gethin Roberts both picked up three wickets apiece for the combined loss of 36 runs, while Ringrose and Holden also helped themselves to two each to lead their side to glory.