Holyhead Hotspur stopper Pritchard stars in Ruthin Town victory

HOLYHEAD Hotspur talisman Mel McGinness turned in a match winning display as the downed Ruthin Town 1-0 in their opening Huws Gray Alliance fixture.

The talented forward scored the only goal of the game to get Campbell Harrison’s fancied side off to the perfect start, and they will be looking to claim a notable scalp this Saturday when they travel to title favourites Caernarfon Town for a hotly contested derby clash (2.30pm).

The home side came out on the front foot and almost went ahead on eight minutes when McGinness’ effort narrowly missed the target, while Jordan MacCarter brought the best out of home custodian Paul Pritchard at the other end soon after.

Chris Williams’ side hit their stride as the contest went on with Llyr Morris and Craig Wilkinson both spurning chances during a dominant spell of possession.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction on 40 minutes when McGinness prodded home from close range after a Kenleigh Owen free-kick was flicked towards goal by John Littlemore.

The away side can count themselves unfortunate not to come away with anything to show for their efforts after missing a host of opportunities after the interval, with Pritchard pulling off a plethora of outstanding saves to keep his side ahead.

MacCarter was left frustrated after being denied on a number of occasions by the former Cofis stopper, while a Morris effort was hacked off the line by a Spurs defender on the one occasion Pritchard was not first to the ball.

The tie was almost settled on 89 minutes when a quick break saw substitute Ryan Taylor tee up McGinness, but the forward narrowly failed to connect with the ball.

Despite their best efforts, Town could not find a way past Pritchard to level proceedings ensuring the home side got their season off to a flyer.