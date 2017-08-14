Bethesda end run of positive results with Bersham defeat

BETHESDA were unable to continue their recent good run of form after falling to a seven-wicket reverse at North Wales Cricket League Division One strugglers Bersham.

The visitors set a target of 169 all out from 40 overs, with the 55 from skipper Nick Parry the highlight of what was another disappointing display.

Dewi Roberts’ 38 was another plus for Pesda but only Ioan Roberts (14) managed to make it into double figures as Loshan Amarasinghe ran riot on his way to figures of 6-41.

The hosts managed to reach their required total with minimal fuss despite Michael Jennings trapping Nuwan Amarakoon lbw for a duck, with Amarasinghe matching his performance with the ball after a hugely impressive 76.

An unbeaten knock of 55 from Amith Tilakaratne rubbed further salt into their wounds and ensured the home side secured victory after 41 overs at the crease.

Parry’s side now sit just 15 points above the drop zone in midtable ahead of their home clash with Pontblyddyn on Saturday.