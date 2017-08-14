Bangor RFC bolster squad with signing of former RGC Academy star Dundee

BANGOR are set to kick off what promises to be a hard season with a home game against Newtown.

The Division Two North clash will take place on September 2, with manager Sean Kelly securing the services of former RGC U18 fly-half Nick Dundee for the forthcoming campaign.

The talented player was part of the Rydal Penrhos/RGC Rugby Academy and boasts a wealth of experience in Regional Age Grade competitions while also helping the Colwyn Bay school lift the Cheshire Plate last year.

Kelly, said: “Training is well advanced and well supported and we have solved our outside half problem with the return of the talented Nick Dundee, a former junior player who has been with the RGC squad.

“All last season’s players are back and we are hoping for a good showing in this league.

Bangor youth also start with a home game on the same day in Division One North with a visit from Dolgellau.

Before that there are friendly games organised with the men taking on Benllech on August 16 and both the men and youth have a game with Holyhead on August 24.

The club has organised a major clean-up of the storage rooms and lockers with a NatWest Work Force grant on August 20 and need a many players of all ages to turn up and fill the skip.