Menai Track & Field retain Welsh Junior League Plate title

Menai Track and Field’s well balanced team of experienced and debutant athletes successfully defended their Welsh Junior League Plate title at Spytty Stadium, Newport last week.

On a day that saw the weather change from glorious sunshine to torrential downpours and even thunder and lightning, the young North Wales athletes posted strong performances throughout the day.

After the final relay events, Menai had amassed an impressive total of 998 points to pull clear of title rivals Brecon AC and Blaenau Gwent.

The Treborth based club have enjoyed their most successful period ever over the last two seasons. In 2016, the club’s junior team achieved a historic double by winning promotion from Div 3 of YDL (Lower) league as well as being the first North Wales club to lift the Welsh Junior League Plate trophy.

The phenomenal success achieved last year has again been replicated in 2017 by gaining promotion from Div 2 of the YDL (Lower) league and retaining their Welsh Junior League Plate trophy to secure a remarkable double double!

Final Standings:

Menai T&F 998

Brecon AC 906

Blaenau Gwent AC 882

Hereford & County AC 735

Cwmbran Harriers 611

Neath Harriers 596