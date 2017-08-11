Citizens stun WPL champions TNS in seven goal thriller

BANGOR City stunned Welsh Premier League champions TNS in their opening match of the 2017/18 campaign, claiming an impressive 5-2 win.

Many had predicted a closely fought match with a sneak win for the Citizens prior to the match but nobody could have possibly imagined a final score of such sorts.

Bangor got off to a flying start when new signing Brayden Shaw nodded home Anderson Cayloa’s wicked cross on five minutes to put them 1-0 up.

Just nine minutes later, the champions equalised as defender Connell Rawlinson netted courtesy of a rebound from a free kick that was taken by Wes Fletcher. 1-1.

Two minutes later though, Bangor City were ahead once more as veteran forward Gary Taylor-Fletcher headed home from Brayden Shaw’s cross from the left flank.

The excitement continued throughout the first half and with 24 minutes gone on the clock, the fourth goal of the game was scored as Jamie Mullan put the ball into the back of the net after City goalkeeper Connor Roberts had parried out.

2-2 at half time and plenty of entertainment. The second half had some serious standards to live up to and it certainly did just that.

TNS started the second half strongly, but it was Bangor’s Gary Taylor-Fletcher who scored once again just after the hour mark to put the hosts back in front for a third time.

The game began to get a little bit nervy once more as TNS continued to try and find a way back into the game. However, it wasn’t to be and in the 75th minute, Brayden Shaw scored the goal of the game with a 30 yeard screamer that flew past Saints keeper Paul Harrison and into the back of the net.

The game was well and truly over when, with ten minutes to go, Anderson Cayola scored from the spot to make it 5-2 to the home team after he had been brought down in the box.

The Bolivian was lively throughout and showed fans what he could do with his impressive first touch time and time again. Brayden Shaw bagged two goals and an assist to earn the man of the match award.

On the final whistle, the crowd roared and a new sense of hope was once again instilled into fans at Nantporth. Could this finally be the year the Citizens end their years of hurt?

Elsewhere in the league, Bala Town beat Newtown 3-0 at home, whilst Connah’s Quay won 4-0 away at Prestatyn.

Starting eleven for Bangor City: Connor Roberts, Danny Holmes, Tom Kennedy, Anthony Miley, Laurence Wilson, Luke Wall, Danny Gosset (73’), Damian Allen, Brayden Shaw (77’), Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Anderson Cayola. Subs: Matthew Hall, Cai Owen, Sion Edwards (73’), Dean Rittenberg (77’), Daniel Nardiello and George Harry.