Swim Gwynedd star shines at British Summer Championships

A SWIM Gwynedd star performed well at a high-profile national event recently.

Martyna Ruszkowska competed against some of the most gifted swimmers in the country at the British Summer Championships, which were held in Sheffield last week.

The Rydal Penrhos School pupil gave a good account of herself in the face of some stern competition, enhancing their growing reputation throughout the competition despite missing a large part of her training due to a niggling injury.

Welsh international Martyna, aged 16, competed in three individual races in addition to a pair of relays as part of the Gwynedd team.

She managed to secure sixth spot in the 50 metre Butterfly despite injury hampering her preparations, and also finished seventh in the 100m event in the same discipline.

There was another final berth to celebrate as the 4x100m medley team from Swim Gwynedd made it to the final round, although they narrowly missed out on a medal.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, said: “Despite injuries taking their toll on Martyna during her preparation for the event, she managed to swim close to her personal best times which was very pleasing.”