Mostert century not enough to prevent shock Bangor defeat

A CENTURY from Francois Mostert was not enough to prevent North Wales Cricket League Premier Division leaders Bangor from suffering a shock 28-run home loss to Connah’s Quay.

Despite the defeat Rob Marshall’s side remain in control at the summit following Menai Bridge’s reverse at Hawarden Park, and they will look to get their title charge back on track in their home clash with Brymbo on Saturday.

Waleed Idrees got the hosts off to a flyer in the field with the wicket of opener Thomas Hooson on two, while David Fox fell victim to an Andy Williams delivery after making just 11.

Things then went in favour of the visitors thanks to a stunning knock from skipper Martin Burger, who smashed 13 boundaries on his way to 80 before he was eventually dismissed by Williams (2-59).

Wicketkeeper Darren Jones (28) and Luke Bennett (31) were both ousted by Nadeem Rehman after aiding their side’s cause, while Mostert took out the dangerous duo on Luke Bennett and Brandan Bezuidenhout for three and one respectively.

Rehman took his figures for the day to 3-31 with the lower order wicket of Mitchell Van Wyk for 25 as the away side were all out for 227 from 43 overs.

It looked as if the unbeaten 103 from Mostert would be enough to guide3 the hosts to glory, but despite a 43 from Rehman no other batsman managed to follow suit as they were skittled for 199.

Burger was the pick of the visiting bowlers with 4-59, with Fox helping himself to three wickets for the loss of just 13 runs.