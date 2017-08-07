Legendary Bangor City boss Nev Powell honoured with testimonal

LEGENDARY Bangor City boss Nev Powell was honoured with a testimonial to recognise his services to the club.

The Citizens hosted Everton U23s and were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat as manager Kevin Nicholson rested several key figures ahead of their Welsh Premier League opener against champions New Saints on Friday (7.45pm).

The home side began the game strongly and almost went ahead on seven minutes when Luke Wall fired over from long range.

Bassala Sambou went close on two occasions for David Unsworth’s side midway through the half, but the striker made amends on 45 minutes when he rounded off a fine team move to break the deadlock just before the break.

After the break saw the introduction of Bangor-born Nathan Broadhead to the Merseysiders’ line-up, and they doubled their advantage on 64 minutes when Luke Garbutt converted from the spot after the same player had been felled in the box by Harry Charsley.

Broadhead almost got himself on the scoresheet towards the end of the contest, but he was unable to convert his chance thanks to a good stop from Connor Roberts.

City supporters turned out in force to honour Powell, who enjoyed unprecedented success as manager of the club between 2007 and 2016, with three successive Welsh Cup wins and a WPL championship title (2010/11) during his time at the helm.

He was appointed manager in 2007 and secured a hat-trick of Welsh Cup wins between 2008-10. He went one better during the 2010/11 season as the Citizens secured the WPL title with a famous last day of the season win over The New Saints at a packed Farrar Road.