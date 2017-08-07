Holyhead Hotspur gear up for Ruthin Town clash with Llangefni defeat

HOLYHEAD Hotspur geared up for their opening Huws Gray Alliance fixture with a 3-2 loss to Llangefni Town.

The Harbourmen host Ruthin Town on Saturday (2.30pm) with expectations higher than ever following a number of eye-catching signings from manager Campbell Harrison.

They concluded their pre-season fixtures with a loss, and Cefni took the lead after ten minutes thanks to a 35-yard thunderbolt from veteran defender Steve Kehoe which left keeper Mervyn Williams with no chance.

Spurs dusted themselves off and almost levelled soon after when Dean Garmey and Kenleigh Owen both missed good chances, but the former finally levelled proceedings on 42 minutes when he despatched a sublime free-kick into the top corner after Dewi Thomas was brought down just outside the box.

The visitors dominated proceedings after the break but they were unable to take any of the chances that came their way, which enabled Harrison’s men to take a shock lead on the hour mark when new signing Alex Boss steered an effort past Kenny Hughes.

That was as good as it got for the home side, with Town equalising on 67 minutes through former Llandudno forward Osian Jones, who made no mistake after being left unmarked in the area.

Boss, Jack Griffiths and John Littlemore all went close to giving the hosts the lead shortly after the restart, but the Welsh Alliance outfit secured their triumph on 72 minutes when the prolific Craig Roberts prodded home from close range.

Following their opening fixture, Spurs travel to Caernarfon Town before taking on Llandudno Junction, Guilsfield and Porthmadog.