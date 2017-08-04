Highly rated Llandudno keeper Liam Jones joins Caernarfon Town

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams has bolstered his squad ahead of the new Huws Gray Alliance season with the signing of goalkeeper Liam Jones.

The talented stopper arrives at The Oval after starring for Llandudno’s U19 side, and he is expected to provide competition for current number one Alex Ramsay in a position that was a problem area for the Canaries in the early stages last term.

Williams said: “Liam has been an instrumental figure for Llandudno’s successful under 19’s team and has come into pre-season with us and impressed us immensely.

“With Alex Ramsay having work commitments with Shrewsbury Town for the early part of pre-season, Liam came in and filled the void confidently.

“He’s been coached well at Llandudno so has all the technical attributes to be able to challenge Rambo hard for the number one jersey. He can play, is athletic and his communication skills are up there with the best I’ve come across for such a young age.

“Not only are we gaining another quality keeper as part of the first team squad but also a coach as Liam has taken the onus to mentor the younger keepers in training already.

“We’re excited to have Liam on board and I’m confident that under the guidance of Mike Innes and Rambo we can further develop him to become a fantastic goalkeeper.”

The Cofis began their pursuit of the Welsh Premier League on August 12 with a trip to Penrhyncoch.