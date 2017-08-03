Bangor City chairman resigns over financial disagreement

BANGOR City chairman Ivor Jenkins and Director Andy Ewing have resigned following a board meeting last night.

The resignations are the result of a long-standing disagreement over the financial relationship between Bangor City FC and Nantporth CIC.

Jenkins stated: “it is not a fair arrangement and the most recent licence applications shed light on undisclosed creditors from the previous board that should have been presented when we came in.”

Director James Lees, added: In light of yesterday evening’s meeting we will look to rectify this situation at the earliest opportunity and will look to appoint a new chairman as soon as possible.”