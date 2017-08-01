Herbert takes eight wickets as Bethesda downed by Dolgellau

A STUNNING bowling display from Eric Herbert condemned Bethesda to an eight-wicket defeat at Dolgellau.

The home bowler was in ruthless form throughout the innings, and began with the early wickets of Jez Shea (16), Michael Jennings (20) and Ioan Roberts (0), before also disposing of skipper Jonathan Williams after he made a promising 18.

Things got even better for the seamer shortly after when he helped himself to the scalps of Gareth Jones (4) and Richard Lee Williams (2), and he also decimated the lower order by despatching Aled Jones and Tomos Griffiths for a pair of ducks to end a spellbinding 11-over spell with figures of 8-27 as the away side collapsed to 106 all out.

Pesda tried to make a game of it after Jones and Jennings took the wickets of home captain Gareth Lanagan and Geraint Jones for ten and six respectively, but this joy proved to be fleeting as the title challengers saw out the remainder of the innings with minimal fuss.

Unbeaten knocks of genuine quality from Sion Francis (44*) and Herbert (36*) gave them a comfortable success after they reached their target for the loss of two wickets after 24 overs.

Richard Williams’ side will look to bounce back at the earliest opportunity this Saturday when they host Abergele.