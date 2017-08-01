Bodedern boost promotion hopes with Marchwiel and Wrexham success

IMPROVING Bodedern boosted their North Wales Cricket League Division Two promotion hopes with a six-run win at Marchwiel and Wrexham.

The visitors set an impressive target of 206-7 from their 45 overs, with opener Matthew Jackson smashing seven boundaries on his way to a superb 76.

He was helped at the other end of the crease by wicketkeeper Ed Gatsby, who produced a series of stunning strokes to hit a quick-fire 61 from 60 deliveries before he was stumped off a Sion Edwards strike.

Other scores of note came from Gareth Thomas (22) and Blake Thomas (27), with Edwards emerging as the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 3-25.

Things did not look good for the away side early on thanks to the opening pair of Mike Forgrave and Henry Probin, who hit 52 and 24 to put them in the ascendancy.

Gadsby then emerged from beyond the wicket to aid his side’s cause with the ball, eventually finishing his ten over spell with figures of 4051.

This proved to be the difference between the two teams on the day as the hosts mustered 200-8 in reply, with Thomas picking up a crucial wicket late on to secure the triumph.

Carwyn Thomas’ side are now just 16 points off the top two places, and Bod will look to close the gap on August 12 when they will host Llangollen.