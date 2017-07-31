Menai Bridge stars to spearhead Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation hub

A PAIR of Menai Bridge stars will be spearheading a prestigious programme this autumn.

Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay will once again be the official North Wales hub for the Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation, which offers high-quality cricket coaching to talented children in the state system, who have displayed the potential to become good cricketers.

Director of Sport and Hub manager Allen Boyd announced that Menai Bridge captain Dion Holden will be leading the coaching team alongside teammate Jack Gower.

Holden was part of the West of England side that toured the West Indies in 2006, and made a number of second team appearances for Glamorgan as part of their academy.

The pair have been in ruthless form as part of the Bridge side who currently sit in second spot in the North Wales Premier Division standings, with Holden and wicketkeeper Gower averaging 41 and 40 respectively.

Holden, who has also claimed 19 wickets at an average of 18 from 75 overs, will also be delivering a winter nets programme with players at Rydal Penrhos, in addition to assisting with Year 7 and 8 games sessions due to his experience with Cardiff Met Rugby Club during his time at university.

The MCC will fund three coaches for 25 two-hour sessions at the school for under 13 and 15 players, which equates to a session every week in the off season.

The Hubs are put together, funded and mentored by the MCC Foundation. The day-to-day running of each Hub is left to a local manager, who runs local trials to identify talented children and who oversees the coaching sessions, which are open to male and female players from state schools across North Wales.