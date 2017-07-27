Glaslyn youngsters crowned champions in annual gymnastics event

Over 207 children from across Gwynedd competed in the annual leisure centres gymnastics competition last week.

Hosted by Plas Silyn, Penygroes, the event saw the talented youngsters compete against one another to become champions of their chosen categories.

Every year a trophy is handed out to the centre with the highest average score and this year it was Glaslyn, Porthmadog who were crowned the winners for the third time in six years, having previously won it in 2014 and 2015.

Winners of the 2017 John Pike award, given for the best percentage score overall, were Callum Jenkins of Glaslyn, Mared Morris of Plas Ffrancon and Cora Desmond of Plas Silyn.

The older athletes from the Eryri gymnastics club were also on hand, performing routines throughout the day to give the younger competitors some inspiration.

David Morris is a gymnastics coordinator for Gwynedd Council and runs classes at leisure centres across the county. Speaking about the success of such classes, he said: “We have 300+ kids participating in gymnastics sessions in council leisure centres across Gwynedd each week.

“The centre coaches are also Eryri gym club coaches and we look to develop these young gymnasts from an early age to hopefully one day feed them into Eryri Gym Club.”