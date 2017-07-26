Glantraeth crisis proves they are victims of their own success

GLANTRAETH are facing a major crisis with just a few short weeks until they begin their defence of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One title.

After a memorable camping last term which saw them clinch a league and double, club officials decided against promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance which has created a ripple effect that has left the side on the brink.

Title winning boss Warren Gibbs left his post and was replaced by Mike Lundstram, who lasted a few short weeks before calling it a day after becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of signings despite a strong budget to work with.

It has become difficult for Traeth to bring the right quality into the squad due to the fact they harbour no ambitions to play in the second tier, which could be seen as a red flag for players that want to progress to the highest level their potential will allow.

Even more damaging is the fact that the majority of last season’s championship side are no longer with the club, with many having committed to teams in the same division during a turbulent offseason for the Anglesey outfit.

The main beneficiaries have been recently relegated Conwy Borough, who have snapped up a host of former Traeth stars including prolific striker Corrig McGonigle, who has joined the Tangerines after a sensational season where he topped the 50-goal mark for the second successive year.

Iolo Hughes is another standout that has signed for Gareth Thomas’ side, who are investing heavily in the squad in the hope of gaining an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Following an emergency meeting last week after all friendly matches had been cancelled, Jason Scott and Anthony Hughes were appointed as the new management team, and moved quickly to sign up former boss Lundstram to their ranks.

The addition of the experienced striker is sure to be a huge asset, but they will need a number of other acquisitions between now and the start of the season to avoid disaster, and they have been a victim of their own success and lack of conviction to try their hand in the highly competitive HGA.

Whether or not they can do this remains to be seen, but their plight should be a warning to other clubs in the same situation who either do not want promotion, or do not match the league criteria to achieve it.

Plans should be put in place for every scenario possible in the event of promotion or even relegation occurring, with Traeth’s decision to remain in the Welsh Alliance obviously shocking a vast number of the side enough for them to up sticks and ply their trade somewhere else.

This body blow is a severe one, and one that hopefully does not spell the end for such a well-respected and successful club.