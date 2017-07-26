Five to watch for promotion chasing Caernarfon Town

CAERNARFON Town have just one mission in mind this season, and that is to secure promotion to the Welsh Premier League.

The 2016 Huws Gray Alliance champions were dethroned by Prestatyn Town this season, although they did manage to get their hands on some silverware by defending the Huws Gray League Cup.

Manager Iwan Williams has fine-tuned his squad with a small number of signings as he looks to spearhead their top-flight charge, and reporter Dean Jones picks out five key figures that are set to play a crucial role this season at The Oval.

Gareth Evans:

Evans is arguably the highest profile signings in the entire division this term following his shock move from Llandudno, and he is going to be a key component in the Cofis side in what they hope will be a memorable campaign.

The midfielder has a wealth of experiences playing at a high level having also played a starring role for Colwyn Bay, and he will be expected to contribute both goals and assists from the position throughout the season, something he is more than capable of doing given his talent.

Jamie Breese:

The Canaries will once again be heavily reliant on their top scorer to provide the firepower to get them to the WPL, with Breese regarded as one of the finest finishers operating outside of the top flight.

His desire and work rate leading from the front are a huge asset to the side, and when he is presented with an opportunity he is as clinical as they come.

If the gifted striker reaches the 25-goal mark then there is no doubt that Williams’ men will not be far away from the championship picture, and having club talisman Darren Thomas alongside him once again is going to do his chances of reaching this milestone the world of good.

Alex Ramsay:

The goalkeeper position was the one position where Town suffered problems last season, and the arrival of Ramsay provided some much-needed stability to one of the most critical positions on the field.

A former Rhyl stopper, Ramsay’s form will go a long way to determining where the Cofis will end out at the end of the season, with the quality of teams and strikers in the division stronger than it may have ever been before.

Jay Gibbs:

The enigmatic playmaker will have to be at his very best against some stern opposition this season, but Gibbs has the ability to emerge as one of the standout players in the entire league if he lives up to his enormous potential.

On his day there are few better on the ball in the middle of the park, but Gibbs has suffered some upheaval at times during his short career, something he will need to put at the back of his mind if he is to focus on the task in hand.

His form last season indicated that these problems are now behind him, so expect Gibbs to be at the heart of everything good at The Oval for the foreseeable future.

Danny Brookwell:

Brookwell has emerged as a fan favourite in his relatively short time at the club, and big things are expected of the pacey winger once again this term after his efforts in the yellow and green last season, which also saw him selected for the Ynys Mon squad at the Island Games.

Hi ceiling is very high in terms of how much he can develop in the future, and he has the right man to bring the best out of him in Williams, who commands huge respect from the players after just two full seasons in management.