Hundreds of items under £50 advertised FREE OF CHARGE

Fill in the form below for WANTED items or TO SELL items providing the value of the item is valued at £50 or less.

Please be sure to include contact details in EACH advert text.

These ads will appear in paper only at the present time.

Maximum of 5 ads per telephone number

For items over the value of £50 please visit http://www.bookads.co.uk

* denotes required information