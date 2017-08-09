RGC coach Leach urges U18 side to bounce back ahead of Dragons clash

RGC performance manager Josh Leach is looking for a response from his U18 side as they travel to Newport Gwent Dragons this weekend.

The senior squad member has urged the young Gogs not to dwell on their 66-5 loss at Ospreys on Sunday in their opening Regional Age Grade contest, where inexperience

Leach said: “The important thing for the group is to put Sunday’s result in perspective and understand why we weren’t competitive on the whole.

“With such a short lead into these preseason RAG games preparation really does have to be well structured and certain areas prioritised. We haven’t made the progress we’d have liked to with the U18s group due to low attendance for a variety of reasons, and found ourselves having to revisit things constantly.

“There’s many talented players in this group, who will begin to show their best when they train together consistently, but until this happens the performances will lack consistency.”

The Gogs fielded just five players entering their second season with the U18s due to unavailability and injuries, with highly touted scrum half Henry Davies among those missing out after a recent operation.

Leach, who is himself a successful product of the RGC Academy where he attended Rydal Penrhos School, highlighted the strong performances of Shaun Thomas, Will Sanderson, skipper Shaun Owen and Sam Earl-Jones in the heavy defeat.