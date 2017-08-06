RGC U18s begin Regional Age Grade campaign with Ospreys defeat

RGC U18s were given a rude awakening in their opening Regional Age Grade clash with Ospreys as they fell to a heavy 66-5 defeat.

The young Gogs fell behind early on with Ben Cambriani and Iwan Shenton crossing the whitewash within the opening ten minutes, before Luke Scully scored a fine individual effort in a dominat spell for the home side.

Things got even better for the hosts soon after when Tiaan Thomas Wheeler touched down under the posts, and the impressive Cambriani rounded off an excellent half by running the length of the field to score.

A dominant first half brought with it another try courtesy of Wheeler, who intercepted an errant pass to go over untouched to ensure Ospreys went into the break 40 points to the good.

After the interval saw the visitors see more of the ball and they were rewarded with their only score of the contest shortly after the restart.

This provoked a strong response from the home side, who saw Declan Thomas and Ioan Jones notch tries in quick succession, while Chris Crumpton’s powerful drive also producing a touchdown.

The final try arrived towards the end of the contest in the form of Thomas, who dusted himself off to convert his own score and complete the rout.