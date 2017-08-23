It's fifty years since Sgt Pepper taught the band to play

This summer marks fifty years since the Beatles released Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and this week is the fiftieth anniversary of the Beatles’ visit to Bangor, which proved to be a pivotal date in the history of the group, due to the death of their manager, Brian Epstein.

The Fab Four had been invited to the Coleg Normal (now part of Bangor University) by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Maharishi had repackaged ancient meditation practices and re-presented them to Western audiences as Transcendental Meditation. The Transcendental Meditation Movement, aka the Spiritual Regeneration Movement, had been hosting their UK annual Conference at the Coleg Normal for a number of years.

The Beatles were already interested in Eastern religions when the Maharishi came to London in August of 1967. George Harrison’s wife Pattie saw flyers for an event in London which the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi himself was to attend, and persuaded George and the other Beatles to go.

There, Maharishi invited them to the conference at Bangor and all four Beatles decided to accept the invitation.

Coleg Normal bursar, Gwyn Thomas was informed that the Beatles were on their way, accompanied by friends Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger. Mr Thomas was then able to make some arrangements to accommodate the new guests in the residential warden flats.

It had been a year since the Beatles’ last live concert in San Francisco and public appearances by them were increasingly rare. So unsurprisingly, when word broke, Euston station was packed for the departure of the 3.15pm train to Holyhead.

They had an equally tumultuous reception at Bangor Station on the Friday.

On Saturday, a public meeting with the Beatles was held in the University’s John Phillips Hall, along with a press conference, where, amid the journalists were two enterprising local schoolboys, posing as reporters.

Brian Epstein had been a constant presence in the group’s lives, and had intended to join then on the Monday, but he died shortly before.

Described as “the fifth Beatle”, Epstein is credited with much of the group’s success, having changed their image and got them their first major record deal. Shortly after receiving the news of Epstein’s death, the Beatles cut short their visit to Bangor.

Before leaving they gave an interview to Derek Bellis of Harlech Television (now part of ITN), who asked them about their feelings, and of the counselling that they’d received from the Maharishi. That interview by Mr Bellis, who now runs his own news agency in North Wales, went around the world – but it all took place right here in the small city of Bangor.