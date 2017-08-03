Starbucks plan brews up fresh protests...

Re-submitted plans to build a Starbucks cafe near a “dangerous” roundabout in Bangor have sparked major concerns from residents.

The high street coffee chain has revived its controversial plans for a drive-through cafe in the centre of the c ity.

If successful, their establishment would create 20 new jobs and placed on the junction with Deiniol Road and Sackville Road.

In the past, the junction has been deemed by many residents as the “most dangerous area” of the city to drive in.

Starbucks first submitted an application in December 2015 to build a drive-through cafe on green space and shrub land on the junction.

At the time, the scheme faced considerable opposition, with Bangor City Council against the development. Bangor Civic Society had been against the proposal due to fears about the City’s “iconic black poplar trees” being cut down,

Matt Tapping, who is part of the group, believes that the current look of the area should not be changed and that there are plenty of other places Starbucks could be situated. “The site is valued by the public as an amenity and is only in it’s current condition because of how the current owners have chosen to keep it.” he said.

”The trees there are protected by a tree preservation order and the site is directly off a roundabout which is struggling to cope at times with traffic as it is. There are far more suitable sites for Starbucks and opportunities for them to join Costa and Cafe Nero and local businesses like Blue Sky who do a great trade in the High Street.

“It is a shame that they keep returning to this site disregarding the value of green space in the city and the opinion of local people. Any employment they create would be created at any location less any loss to existing Cafes in the City, but above all it’s the impact here is that is unacceptable.”

Bangor City Council have also voiced their concerns over the plans, stating that the amount of traffic at the roundabout on the junction is already at an all-time high.

Councillor John Wynne Jones who was recently appointed the deputy mayor of Bangor, said: “I can’t possibly see a way in which this building could be made safe, especially as they are planning to put it so near to a roundabout that is already dangerous enough to the public as it is

“I would like to know how exactly they would keep the trees up as well, as they are a vital part of Bangor’s history. Also, I will not be in support of any additions to a busy roundabout in the city’s centre.”