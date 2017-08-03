Fresh protests after plan for 8,000 homes approved

A language group has warned that there will be protests following a decision by Ynys Môn councillors to approve a controversial local development plan on Monday.

Members of Cymdeithas yr Iaith urged Anglesey’s councillors to block the controversial move which will 8,000 new homes built on the island and in Bangor, following Gwynedd Council’s decision to give it the green light.

Prior to the Gwynedd Council meeting last Friday, around 60 people had attended a protest organised by Cymdeithas yr Iaith where speakers urged councillors to consider blocking the plans.

The meeting of Gwynedd’s full council saw a heated two-hour debate regarding the plans end in a dramatic 30-30 result with four absentions and 11 councillors absent. This meant that Anglesey councillors had to make the final decision and Monday afternoon’s meeting on the island brought about their approval.

Speaking after the Gwynedd Council meeting last, Leader Dyfrig Siencyn, said: “The plan we have approved is based on comprehensive evidence regarding the matters which are most important for local people - housing which includes affordable housing, jobs and the Welsh language.

“Crucially, in some coastal communities where the price of most houses are beyond the reach of local people, it includes an innovative local housing market policy – the first of its kind in Wales – which will ensure that any new homes are based on local needs.

“This decision is the culmination of a detailed process that has been ongoing for over six years. I am convinced that we have been able to ensure a framework that makes the full use of every possible tool within the planning system to protect Gwynedd’s communities.

“We will work tirelessly to make the best use of the planning system to stimulate the economic growth that is necessary to create the quality jobs that will allow local people to remain in the communities and contribute towards a prosperous Gwynedd.”

Cymdeithas are now preparing their response to what they are calling a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘shame’ to the area.

Councillors Elin Walker Jones, Osian Owen and Ieu Wyn from language group Cylch yr Iaith will address a protest at the Eisteddfod this Friday to campaign against the proposed development of 366 houses in Pen-y-ffridd in Bangor.

Responding to the news coming from the meeting on Monday, Menna Machreth from Cymdeithas yr Iaith commented: "Today's result is very disappointing, as there was an opportunity here for councillors to send a clear message to the Government in Cardiff Bay that they want a development plan that reflects actual local needs.

“We will now need to object and protest against these un-needed houses development by development. The protesting will begin at the Eisteddfod, where we will draw attention to the need to reject the 366 houses at Pen-y-Ffridd in Bangor.”