£14m Bangor dairy plant will create 30 new jobs

Up to 30 new jobs are set to be created in Bangor following the news that Gwynedd Council have approved plans to build a high-tech £14m dairy plant.

The council has approved Pentrefoelas-based dairy farmer Dafydd Wynne Finch and business partner Rhys Williams’ application with conditions.

Following the news, construction work looks set to begin at the site over the next few weeks.

The plant, based on Llandegai’s Bryn Cegin industrial estate, will also include a visitor’s centre and a viewing gallery to promote the product and explain the milk’s story from farm to shop.

Latest technology will be used on site, with power being sourced entirely from renewable energy sources including biomass, industrial heat pumps and solar PV.

Responding to the news that planning has been approved by Gwynedd Council, Hywel Williams MP, who’s campaigned to bring jobs to the site said: “In what are still challenging economic times, skilled jobs in the local area that will bring employment and contribute towards economic investment in Bangor is a significant bonus.

“I’m encouraged that the developers chose Parc Bryn Cegin as the site for this £14 million investment; harnessing renewable energy and using the latest technological advances.”

“After 15 years of no development at all, and thanks to the determination of local campaigners, I’m pleased real progress is at last being made and hope this job-creating venture will lead to more opportunities across the site in the near future.”

Gwynedd Councillor, Dafydd Meurig, also welcomed the development. saying: “I am very pleased to see this development moving ahead as it will deliver important job opportunities for local people.

“We have been waiting fifteen years to see progress on the Bryn Cegin site and I very much hope that this development will provide a catalyst for further developments and opportunities for new jobs on the site as a whole.”

It’s believed that the plant’s proposed location was chosen as it is at the centre of four local milk field areas.

All the supplying farms will be within 40 miles of the plant and its location near the A55 will also make it easy to move the finished product to market.