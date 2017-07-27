Police warn 'stay vigilant' after BT fibre optic theft in Llangefni

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after fibre optic equipment was stolen from a BT van in Llangefni.

Sometime between 4pm, on Friday, June 30, and 7.30am, on Monday, July 3, a BT fibre optic panel van was broken into whilst parked in the town’s BT Exchange. A quantity of fibre optic equipment was stolen.

North Wales Police are now calling for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them and advising the community to stay vigilant.

Investigating Officer PC Sian Pritchard at Llangefni Police Station said:

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area and I’m also asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“ It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. RC 1709 8693.