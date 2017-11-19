International Students Go Green Around Bangor

A team of 30 enthusiastic international students from Bangor University got together to clean the city streets.

They spent three hours picking up litter around upper and lower Bangor as part of a new project called ‘Internationals Go Green’, which has been organised by the university’s international student support office.

The initiative consists of a series of trips and events aimed at raising awareness on environmental issues, sustainability and well-being among students.

In addition, all their events are organised together with other university departments and local organisations to enhance the student experience and to work as a bridge between students and the local community.

Students experienced the problem of litter and waste in the community at first hand as kilos of items were picked up, one-by-one, in a very short period of time.

The waste collected included plastic bottles, cans and take-away related litter.

Eventually, 15 bags full of litter were collected between Bangor Pier, the High Street and College Road.

Frederick Walters, from Germany, who is a marine biology and zoology BSc student, said: “Seeing the shocking amount of rubbish gathered on that day, in such a short time, has made me realise how much one can do for our world.

“It is vital for people to get active and change our future.”

Marcel Clusa, who organised the event at the international office, said: “This event reminds us that each and every one of us needs to engage and work for a better, cleaner planet.

“A time to change our actions has come, as shown by this group of students from all over the world who dedicated their Saturday morning to clean up our city.

“I hope their example will influence the actions of others to help reduce littering for a nicer, healthier and even more beautiful Bangor.”