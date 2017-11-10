Tributes paid to dedicated former Bangor Mayor who passed away this week.

Tributes have been paid to a hard-working and charitable former Bangor Mayor who died this week.

Dorothy Bulled MBE, who was a much-loved and well-respected character in Bangor, particularly in her home area of Maesgeirchen passed away at her nursing home in Brynsiencyn on Wednesday following a long battle with illness.

The 75-year-old had been the Mayor of the City twice (2002-03 and 2010-11) and had represented the Council there for many years.

Current Mayor of Bangor, Derek Hainge, was a very close friend of Ms. Bulled’s, having worked with her on the Council.

“She has been a very good friend to not only me, but to Bangor as well over the years.” he explained.

“Her hard work and commitment to the City and the people within it was symbolised by the MBE she received from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2008.

“She will be missed by everyone who knew her and I, as a friend, will miss her dearly.”

Ms. Bulled was also a long serving member of the Ysgol Glancegin governing body and a lifetime member of the Partneriaeth Maesgeirchen Partnership (PMP), as well as being involved with the Ty Cegin Healthy Living Centre in Maesgeirchen.

The hard work and efforts that she put into improving the Maesgeirchen estate are still visible today and many residents are grateful for what she gave to the community.

“Dorothy was a part of the jigsaw that made Maesgeirchen a better place for many.” said former Bangor Councillor Chris O’Neal, who grew up in the area.

“She gave everyone the same respect regardless of who they were and she was a true loving and caring person for the people of this area.

“May you rest in peace Dorothy and thank you for the hard work and dedication you put into the estate to make it a better place for everyone.”

Ms. Bulled dedicated a great deal of her time over the years to various voluntary and community organisations in Bangor.

She excelled in her charity work, especially on behalf of children and young people, elderly people and people with disabilities, and was instrumental in helping to secure many improvements for the local community.

Ms. Bulled’s willingness to help others also saw her volunteer with the RNLI, community police and neighbourhood watch and an OAP luncheon club in Penrhosgarnedd, where she had also been the organist at St Peter’s Church since the age of 14.

A spokesperson for Bangor Rotary, where Ms. Bulled had been associate member since 2012 said: “Dorothy was very proud of Bangor and after her inauguration as Mayor.

“I remember her saying that ‘It was important that we encourage people to support the city and make sure the place becomes vibrant again’.

“She was a strong character and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her friends.”

Several touching tributes have been posted on Facebook in Ms. Bulled’s honour with many saying that she was a “lovely lady” and that her passing will be a “huge loss to the Maesgeirchen community”.

A funeral service has been arranged for 11.15am on Thursday, November 23 and will take place at Bangor Cathedral. This will then be followed by a service at Bangor Crematorium.