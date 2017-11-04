Broadcaster Huw Edwards to give special public lecture at Bangor University

Renowned broadcaster and Huw Edwards is set to give a special public lecture in Bangor University later this month.

During the lecture that will be held on Friday, November 24, the news anchor will discuss the early history of Welsh chapels in London.

Edwards is one of the foremost broadcasters and communicators of his generation, and is also an Honorary Fellow of Bangor University.

“The main founder of the first Welsh chapel in London was Edward Jones, a former soldier and publican.” said Mr Edwards.

“In this lecture, I will trace the early history of Welsh chapels in London, explaining their importance in the history and culture of the London Welsh.”

The Archives and Special Collections annual lecture, entitled ‘Duw a’r Gin-shop: hanes cynnar capeli Cymraeg Llundain’, at Pontio Lecture Room 5 at 6pm is free but tickets are required.

The lecture will be given in Welsh, with simultaneous translation. For tickets contact Pontio Box Office on 01248 382828.