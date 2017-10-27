Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni pupil's rally car design comes to life after competition win

A SCHOOLBOY has seen his rally car design come to life after he won a Wales-wide competition.

Rheinallt Jones, from Llangefni, triumphed in the ‘Design a Rally Car Livery’ contest in the face of stern competition from hundreds of rival entries from schools across Wales.

The 12-year-old Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni pupil’s winning design was then applied to a real-life Toyota rally car, which was taken to his school on Tuesday morning so that he could see experience his creation first-hand.

Surrounded by friends, fellow pupils, school staff, members of the media and his mum, Rheinallt was in his element as he got to take pictures with the one-of-a kind car and even sit in the driver’s seat.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see the car I have designed myself right here in front of my eyes,” said Rheinallt at the unveiling.

“I was inspired by all things Welsh, as you can see by the dragon and the colours on the car.

“I can’t believe I have won the competition, especially as people from all over Wales competed too. I guess I must just be lucky.”

At the end of the event, members of the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB team handed Rheinallt a replica model of his car to hold on to as a memory of a day that will surely stick in his mind for the rest of his life.

The competition was organised by education organisation STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Cymru, Dayinsure Wales Rally GB and the Welsh Government ahead of the World Rally Championship, which arrives in North Wales today.

Following his success, Rheinallt has been invited to attend the event as a VIP and will be given a tour of the tracks as well as the opportunity to meet some of the drivers.

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni headmaster Clive Thomas said: “All of us here at the school are amazed by the news that Rheinallt has won this nationwide competition.

“He has put a lot of effort into his design and he has also put this school on the map now too, so we would like to congratulate him on this fantastic achievement.”

Rheinallt’s mum, Diane Jones, said: “He has always had a passion for art and also a passion for cars too, so I guess it’s only natural that this competition brought out the best in him.”

STEM Cymru is holding an exhibition at the rally ‘village’ on Deeside today and tomorrow where 23 companies will highlight the career paths young people can follow in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.