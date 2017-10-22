Llyr to lead the "Hunan / Self" project to promote history of Gwynedd

A young artist from Caernarfon has been appointed to lead the “Hunan / Self” project – a community artistic project inspired by Gwynedd’s history, and the museum collections at Storiel in Bangor.

Llŷr Erddyn Davies will start by engaging with the children and young people from various communities throughout the county over the next few weeks.

Members of the public will be able to provide him with feedback by filling out questionnaires, along with attending events held at Storiel and other locations throughout Gwynedd.

The project aims to create a piece of art, which will be located outside Storiel during 2018.

Since graduating in Fine Arts (B.A Hons) in 2014 from Falmouth University, Llŷr has continued to work as a mixed medium artist in Caernarfon.

Llŷr said: “I’m very pleased to accept this opportunity, and I look forward to being able to work together with Storiel, Gwynedd Communities and History to create a piece of art that will be displayed publicly.”

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture said: “We are very pleased to see an enthusiastic young artist being appointed in this post.

“Llŷr’s work will involve working with residents to create a special piece of art that will be inspired by history, and the collections in the museum at Storiel, along with various satellites around the county.

“We are very fortunate that we have so much home-grown talent in this field. I look forward to seeing the work commence, with the final artwork being exhibited at Storiel for everyone to enjoy.”

More information will be available on the Storiel website: www.storiel.org and also on the Storiel Facebook page.

For more information about the project, contact storiel@gwynedd.llyw.cymru