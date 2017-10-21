Competition winner from Llandwrog sees his characters come to life

It’s not often a child gets to see a character from their imagination come to life, but that’s exactly what happened to one lucky winner from Gwynedd recently.

Gwern Elis of Llandwrog won a competition to create a new character for S4C’s popular pre-schooler’s series, Deian a Loli.

Gwern, who is a year 5 pupil at Ysgol Llandwrog, won the competition by creating his character - Llŷr y Lleidr Llyfrau Bach (Llŷr the Little Book Thief).

His character is now set to appear in the new series of Deian a Loli, which started on Wednesday.

The alliteration of the Welsh name for a milk thief (Lleidr Llaeth) made Gwern think of other alliterations, and as he enjoys reading and going to the library, a book thief (Lleidr Llyfrau) fitted the bill!

The alliteration of the Welsh name for a milk thief (Lleidr Llaeth) made Gwern think of other alliterations, and as he enjoys reading and going to the library, a book thief (Lleidr Llyfrau) fitted the bill!

After choosing a winner, the production company started the process of bringing the character to life and writing a script for the programme.

As part of the prize, Gwern went on set to meet Deian and Loli, and of course his character, Llŷr y Lleidr Llyfrau Bach.

A screening of the special episode, Deian a Loli a’r Llyfrgell (Deian and Loli and the Library), as well as another episode from the new series, Deian a Loli a’r Cwmwl Coll (Deian and Loli and the Lost Cloud), was held at Pontio, Bangor, on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets to the two screenings sold out in a few hours, so a third screening was organised and every ticket for this also sold out in no time; bringing the total number of tickets to 600.

The Deian a Loli series i sproving to be very popular with S4C’s younger viewers and earlier in October, it won a BAFTA Cymru award in the Children’s Programme category.