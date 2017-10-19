Arfon MP encourages community groups to take up lifesaving heart training

Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon, Hywel Williams is encouraging community groups in his constituency to take up free CPR and defibrillator training.

The sessions have been set up as part of a campaign to prevent unexpected fatalities from heart conditions such as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Mr Williams was speaking at an event in Westminster hosted by Plaid Cymru to promote the work of the heart charity for Wales, Welsh Hearts, who also help provide public access defibrillators to communities across Wales.

The event was also attended by representatives from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Cardiac Health, who perform heart screenings across Wales.

Speaking at the event, Mr Williams said: “Twelve young people a week die unexpectedly from a heart condition they didn’t know they had, so it’s shocking that there aren’t enough defibrillators in Wales to give victims the best chance of survival during those first few crucial minutes.

“Public access defibrillators provide a vital link in the chain of survival so that more lives can be saved, I’m therefore encouraging community groups in Arfon to reach out to Welsh Hearts and apply for support to install a public access defibrillator in their community.”

Nick Aitken from Welsh Hearts said: “Welsh Hearts were delighted to have been invited by Plaid Cymru to meet fellow Welsh MPs and have the opportunity to teach Basic Life Support skills and demonstrate how easy it is to use a public access defibrillator.

“Giving the public confidence to act and do something to help is crucial and administering a shock within 3 minutes of collapse gives the patient the best chance of survival; nobody should be scared of using a defibrillator, it will not work unless it detects loss of heart rhythm.”