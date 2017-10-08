Tesco Bangor coffee morning raises £526 for Macmillan

Tesco Extra Bangor recently managed to raise a total of £526 for Macmillan Cancer Support through one of their coffee morning events.

Colleagues at the store had been busy baking cakes leading up to the morning andthey went on sale during the event which took place on September 29.

Thanks to kind donations from customers and staff, the eventual sum was raised and will now be donated to Macmillan.

Sarah Pritchard, who works at the store, said: “We at Tesco would like to thank our colleagues for baking cakes for the Macmillan coffee morning.

“We would also like to thank our customers for their kind donations as without them the amount rasied would not have been possible, so we’re very grateful.”