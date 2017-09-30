Holyhead's Plas Road allotments grand opening highlights strong rooted community

On a wet and blustery Saturday afternoon, the seed was sown at Plas Road Allotments as their grand opening ceremony got underway.

The Plas Road Allotment Association in Holyhead has received grants which has enabled them to construct paths - bettering access and creating a safe environment for allotment holders to visit the site.

The grants have been awarded from “Tesco Bags of Help” and Mon CF’s “Local Conversations Community Chest Grant” scheme.

Since receiving the funding, over 450 local school children have visited the site to learn about the origins of food.

Young people from all over Anglesey have been involved since the project began, enhancing the community feel of the Allotments and adding to the vibrancy of the local area.

The ribbon to unveil the allotments was officially cut by Holyhead’s Deputy Mayor Keith Thomas, with representatives from Tesco Holyhead and Mon CF also in attendance to show their support for the project.

Plas Roads Allotments Chair, Linda Mulligan said: “We want to thank the local community for their support as well as Tesco and Mon CF for their financial contributions towards the scheme.

“Both I and the allotment holders have seen a huge difference at the site now the works have been completed.”

Dan Millington, Mon CF’s Local Conversation Officer, thanked Linda for her commitment and enthusiasm over the past year.

“Projects like this succeed thanks to people like Linda who put their time, effort and dedication into good causes - making positive changes in their community.” he said.

For more information on how to get involved in Holyhead’s Local Conversation, contact dan@moncf.co.uk.