Next generation of Wylfa Newydd workers start their apprenticeships.

Horizon Nuclear Power has welcomed its second intake of technical apprentices to the Wylfa Newydd team as the company continues to invest in a future workforce to support Wales’ most significant energy project in a generation.

The 11 apprentices, who come from schools across North Wales, have just begun their three-year apprenticeship, run by Horizon in partnership with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

The apprentices are part of the operations team that will run the nuclear power station, once constructed.

Two of the new apprentices, Jack and Sion, applied for the apprenticeship after taking part in the 2016 Work Insight Week, where they spent a week with the Horizon team learning more about the Wylfa Newydd Project.

Sion said: “I’m very proud to be starting my career in the nuclear sector, working on the Wylfa Newydd Project.

“Taking part in last summer’s Work Insight Week helped me make up my mind, so I applied for the scheme in February and was really pleased to be accepted. It’s a huge opportunity and I can’t wait to start my training with Horizon.”

Gerwyn Williams, Horizon’s Apprenticeship Manager, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome our second cohort of apprentices, kick starting their careers in the nuclear industry through our technical apprenticeship scheme.

“We’re committed to recruiting ambitious, talented future engineers to work on the Wylfa Newydd Project. Our latest apprentices will have the chance to develop their knowledge across a range of technical and practical skills while working with the team who will build and operate Anglesey’s new nuclear power station.”

To register interest in Horizon’s 2018 Apprenticeship Scheme, please email careers@horizonnuclearpower.com or call 0800 954 9516.