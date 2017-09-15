Ynys Môn MP "wears it pink" for breast cancer fundraiser

Albert Owen, MP for Ynys Môn recently donned some pink clothes to lend his support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fundraiser, “Wear It Pink”.

The event, which will see thousands of people across the UK adding a splash of pink to their outfits, takes place on Friday, October 20, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The aim of the event is to raise vital funds for breast cancer research, having managed to raise over £30 million to date.

Albert Owen is now encouraging his constituents on Ynys Môn to join him, and sign up to take part in the UK’s biggest pink fundraiser.

Joined by fellow parliamentarians in Westminster earlier this month, he showed his support for the thousands of women and men affected by breast cancer each year.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Mr Owen said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“This is why I’m urging everyone on Ynys Môn to take part in wear it pink on Friday, October 20. It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.

“Breast cancer affects so many people on Ynys Môn, so as a Breast Cancer Now Ambassador I am proud to take part in wear it pink to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally and nationally”.

Also in attendance on the day was Sky News presenter and former Olympic gymnast Jacquie Beltrao.

Jacquie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, is lending her support to wear it pink in the hope that thousands of people across the country will take part in the event.

“I’m very proud to support wear it pink; it’s a great excuse to dress up in pink and have some fun while raising money for a really important cause.” she said.

“I have had breast cancer myself and following my diagnosis and treatment have become incredibly passionate about raising awareness and funds for research.

Anyone can take part in the fundraiser by simply wearing something pink, holding a pink event at home, work or school, or making a donation to Breast Cancer Now.

To find out how you can take part in wear it pink this October, please visit wearitpink.org/2017 for further details.