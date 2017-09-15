Coleg Menai's high achievers rewarded for their hard work

A young man from Bangor took the top prize as Coleg Menai held the 15th edition of its Achiever Awards Ceremony last week.

On Wednesday, September 6, Sport and Public Services student, Kieran Williams scooped the Overall Student of the Year award and received a cheque for £200.

Hundreds of people attended the evening which recognised the accomplishments of many of the college’s Further Education students.

The students who were given awards had been chosen because of their hard work and commitment to their studies, and because of their excellent attainment.

Special guests, David Evans of Dylan’s Restaurant and Poppy Johnson of Faces by Poppy were on hand to help Coleg Menai Principal, Linda Wyn hand out prizes in categories such as Engineering, Hairdressing and Beauty, Lifelong Learning and Art and Design, among many others.

The students’ achievements were celebrated in front of family and friends, tutors and sponsors and each winner received a trophy and a cheque or a prize worth £100, thanks to the sponsorship of business people and organisations.

Linda Wyn, Coleg Menai’s Principal, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our talented staff for their dedication and our sponsors for their continued generous support.

“Congratulations to all of our 2017 Further Education Award Winners.”