A woman and a boy have been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd following a crash in Penisarwaun this morning.

At 7.50am, the Welsh Ambulance Service recieved reports of a car which had overturned near the village’s school.

A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene immediately, along with two crews in emergency ambulances.

The pair were then taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with non-life-threatening injuries.