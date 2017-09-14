Wanted Caernarfon man taunted Police on their Facebook page

A wanted man from Caernarfon taunted North Wales Police on their own Facebook page after they issued an appeal to find him.

Yesterday, the police aimed to gather information regarding Martin Tate’s whereabouts and posted a note to their Facebook page asking the public "Where's he hiding?".

A short time after the post was published, the 31-year-old who is being hunted on suspicion of assault, replied under the post, saying: "Can't catch me hahaha. I see who has the last laugh now".

His bold post attracted over 50 likes, however, not to be outdone, North Wales Police responded: "Hi Martin - you can run but you can't hide. See you soon", attracting well over 100 likes.

Anyone with information on Tate's whereabouts is asked to call North Wales Police on 101.