Young man from Llandegfan on form at 2017 School Games

A young man from Anglesey starred for the Wales team at the School Games National Finals at Loughborough University this week.

16-year-old Andreas Alexandrou from Llandegfan was part of the Wheelchair Basketball team that competed at the event on Sunday.

Andreas, who attends St Gerard’s School in Bangor and is a member of Anglesey Hawks Wheelchair Basketball Club, helped Wales to a 53-36 victory over Northern Ireland in their last game at the event.

Talking about their performance, he said: “I played OK, but the team were amazing today. We really pulled it together and that’s what made the game. We’re really pleased with the win.”

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes, with around 1,600 athletes competing across 12 sports, seven of which included disability disciplines.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, and GB sprinters Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith.

The School Games are the springboard for future athletes with 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio having competed at the School Games.

The four-day event, which ran from 31 August to 3 September, is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.